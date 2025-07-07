TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stock Holdings Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TKO Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TKO opened at $176.60 on Monday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.33.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $1,508,380.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 210,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,429,830.82. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver purchased 1,579,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.32 per share, with a total value of $249,999,945.60. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,376,411.44. This represents a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

