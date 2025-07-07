Top Automotive Stocks To Follow Now – July 4th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, Salesforce, Synopsys, and Costco Wholesale are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution, or servicing of motor vehicles and their components. These may include major automakers, parts suppliers, tire and battery producers, or dealership groups. Investors in automotive stocks gain exposure to the industry’s growth cycles, technological innovations (such as electric vehicles), and consumer demand trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.28. The stock had a trading volume of 143,716,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,139,289. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $160.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.64.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,042,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,137,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.29, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.49. 7,779,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,449,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $237.58.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.03. 13,247,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,335,060. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.77.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $271.58. 5,031,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,543,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Synopsys stock traded up $23.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $546.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,053. The company has a 50 day moving average of $487.88 and a 200-day moving average of $477.92. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $624.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $986.27. 1,101,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,297. The company has a market capitalization of $437.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $793.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,005.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $981.05.

