Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYG. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,048,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,053,000 after acquiring an additional 569,441 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $10,444,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,713.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 209,910 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $7,997,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $7,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 0.2%

TYG opened at $43.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.35%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.