Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 182.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,115 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,643,000 after buying an additional 51,031,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,258,000 after buying an additional 19,048,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,932,000 after buying an additional 17,834,643 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,122,000 after buying an additional 15,575,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,421,000 after buying an additional 11,880,010 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,065. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $54.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

