Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) Stock Holdings Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tri Continental were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Continental during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,315,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Continental by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Continental by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Continental by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Tri Continental stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. Tri Continental Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $34.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Tri Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

