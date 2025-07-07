Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $32.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $47.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $720.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on TPH

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 627,833 shares in the company, valued at $18,929,164.95. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

