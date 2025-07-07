Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 197.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,991 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $41,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Twilio by 1,778.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO opened at $120.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average of $111.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.38, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,450,151.93. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $990,164.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 156,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,410,399.60. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,996 shares of company stock worth $4,190,814. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price objective on Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.39.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

