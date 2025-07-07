UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,787 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of UFP Industries worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $105.75 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

