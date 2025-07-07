Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,622,000 after purchasing an additional 227,202 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,211,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,324,000 after buying an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,649,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,934,000 after buying an additional 118,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,165,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.02 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

