Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $104.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.12. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $119.04.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

