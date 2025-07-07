Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 36,923 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,942 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,720 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 734.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 252,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 87,896 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Glj Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.23.

In other news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,905.65. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.91. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

