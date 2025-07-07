Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 4,334 Shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,646,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,112,511,000 after buying an additional 58,066 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 7,131,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,587,000 after buying an additional 1,302,585 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,270,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,477,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,330,000 after buying an additional 735,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,436,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,065,000 after buying an additional 48,548 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $53.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

