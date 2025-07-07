Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 974 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.77.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $73.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

