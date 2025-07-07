Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $699,000 Position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 150.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 104.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 225.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Chewy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price target on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.39.

Chewy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.71. Chewy has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $6,021,722.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 705,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,682,598.84. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $337,369.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,045.50. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,167,614 shares of company stock worth $1,259,102,436 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

