W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of W.W. Grainger worth $55,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,687,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,050.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $888.75 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,060.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,038.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.08%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total value of $793,616.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,773.08. The trade was a 56.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,123.13.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

