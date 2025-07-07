Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Position Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 101.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.05.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WMG opened at $29.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

