Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $152.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.68. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

