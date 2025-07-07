Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,431,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after buying an additional 327,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,461,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 674,337 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,364,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 117,651 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 204,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.66%. This is a boost from Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.