Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 210,655 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4,343.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,668,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,141 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

HIX stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

