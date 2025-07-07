WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in WK Kellogg by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KLG opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. WK Kellogg Co. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.23.

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 103.13%.

KLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WK Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

WK Kellogg Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

