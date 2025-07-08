1,039 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 80.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 20.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Baidu Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $74.71 and a one year high of $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

