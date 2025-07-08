11,083 Shares in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NeuroPace by 440.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 52,829 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NeuroPace by 300.4% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NPCE shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 168,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $2,664,955.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,238,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,325,454.15. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.93. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 190.84%. As a group, analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

