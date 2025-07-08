1,485 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.