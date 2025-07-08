16,772 Shares in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 310,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 26.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,519,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AWF stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

