3,645 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stride by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of Stride stock opened at $138.20 on Tuesday. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $162.30. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.83.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. Stride had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 13.10%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

