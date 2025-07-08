4,712 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after buying an additional 597,055 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,302,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 425,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,498,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,069,000 after purchasing an additional 287,793 shares in the last quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,265,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 36,877.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 200,614 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG opened at $150.55 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $151.82. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

