5,172 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in HealthEquity by 1,934.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon Kessler sold 97,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $10,954,792.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,403,750. This represents a 56.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,700 shares of company stock worth $32,968,990. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

