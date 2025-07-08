Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $115.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.42. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $615.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

