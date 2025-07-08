Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Aercap by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aercap in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 13,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Aercap Price Performance

NYSE AER opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $118.07.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Aercap’s payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

