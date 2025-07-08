Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,353,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,492,000 after purchasing an additional 553,080 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $18,312,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 26.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. Air Lease Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Air Lease had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

View Our Latest Report on Air Lease

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $568,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,064.60. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.