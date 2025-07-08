Airline Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 5th

Zscaler, American Airlines Group, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and RTX are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger or cargo air transportation services. Owning these stocks gives investors a claim on the airline’s profits (or losses) and exposes them to factors such as fuel prices, labor costs, regulatory changes and travel demand. Because of these sensitivities, airline stocks often exhibit higher volatility compared to many other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,640. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,210.56 and a beta of 1.11. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $317.26.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. 30,316,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,126,960. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.21. 4,047,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,679,263. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $50.93. 6,123,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,807,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,312. RTX has a one year low of $99.42 and a one year high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $194.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.24 and its 200-day moving average is $129.26.

