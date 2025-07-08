Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) and VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Head to Head Comparison

Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) and VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alfa Laval shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of VSE shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of VSE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alfa Laval and VSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfa Laval 11.26% 19.01% 8.94% VSE 1.41% 6.62% 3.64%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfa Laval 0 2 0 0 2.00 VSE 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alfa Laval and VSE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

VSE has a consensus target price of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.11%. Given VSE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VSE is more favorable than Alfa Laval.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alfa Laval and VSE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfa Laval $6.33 billion 2.81 $699.19 million $1.75 24.63 VSE $1.17 billion 2.22 $15.32 million $0.80 157.60

Alfa Laval has higher revenue and earnings than VSE. Alfa Laval is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VSE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alfa Laval pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. VSE pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alfa Laval pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VSE pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alfa Laval is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Alfa Laval has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VSE has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alfa Laval beats VSE on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products. It also provides sensing and control, cleaning validation, condition monitoring, agitators, tank, powder mixers, fittings, and tubes, as well as wall mounted cleaning nozzles, rotary jet and heads; and tank accessories and covers. In addition, the company offers centrifugal, rotary lobe, three screw, twin screw, and circumferential piston pumps. Further, it provides butterfly, control and check, double seal, diaphragm, double seat, regulating, safety, sampling, shutter, single seat, and ball valves. Additionally, the company offers heat exchanger, tube-in-tube heat exchangers, and process shell-and-tube heat exchangers. Furthermore, it provides finned tube air heat, scraped surface heat exchangers, and various plate heat exchangers, wet surface, and HYAC hybrid air coolers. The company also offers decanters and separator related products. It serves energy, utilities, home, personal care, food, dairy, beverage, marine, transportation, pharmaceutical, biotech, water, and wastewater industries. Alfa Laval Corporate AB was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators. This segment serves commercial airlines, regional airlines, cargo transporters, MRO integrators and providers, aviation manufacturers, corporate and private aircraft owners, and fixed-base operators. The Fleet segment offers parts supply, inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment, logistics, supply chain support, and other services to support the commercial aftermarket medium- and heavy-duty truck market. This segment also provides sale of vehicle parts and supply chain services to support client truck fleets, as well as sustainment solutions and managed inventory services to government and commercial truck fleets. VSE Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

