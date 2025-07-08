Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 248.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 84,604 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,063,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3,405.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Arete lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

NYSE:BABA opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $148.43.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

