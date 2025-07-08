Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,513,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,231,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,587,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,074,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,299,000 after purchasing an additional 377,603 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 26.6% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,484,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,423,000 after purchasing an additional 312,217 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 14,203 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $926,887.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 458,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,927,518.14. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NSP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insperity Trading Down 1.8%

NSP opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $57.87 and a one year high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.44). Insperity had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

