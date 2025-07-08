Amalgamated Bank Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 201.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 price target on Federal Signal and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.8%

FSS stock opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $111.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Federal Signal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

