Amalgamated Bank Has $1.29 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 757.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $515,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 384,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,214,990.04. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 7,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.59 per share, with a total value of $250,413.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,396,237 shares in the company, valued at $46,899,600.83. This represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,572 shares of company stock worth $5,373,706 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

