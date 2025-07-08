Amalgamated Bank Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,745.40. This represents a 55.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $58.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

