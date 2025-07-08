Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 479.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,224,000 after buying an additional 29,253 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Element Solutions Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.