Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in ASGN by 13.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 665,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 78,794 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 47,970.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 65,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,719 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in ASGN by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

ASGN stock opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.97. ASGN Incorporated has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $105.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.00 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

