Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 23,419 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 181,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 22.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of PARA opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

