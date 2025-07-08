Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,045 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of YETI by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of YETI by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 983.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 109,803 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,767,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on YETI from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.72 million. YETI had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

