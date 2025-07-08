Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,214 Shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

