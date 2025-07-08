Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,474 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Archrock by 164.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Archrock by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Archrock

In other news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $1,029,461.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 275,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,060.39. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archrock Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. Archrock had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 64.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AROC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

