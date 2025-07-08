Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sealed Air by 5.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 82,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 200.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Sealed Air by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.