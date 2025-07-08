Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amentum were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amentum during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Amentum by 380.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 31,328.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

