American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1,462.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 44.0% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 37,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 23.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.93. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Wall Street Zen lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

