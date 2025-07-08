Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 146.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $13,847,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 22,293 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Amphenol by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH stock opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.54. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,000. This represents a 80.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

