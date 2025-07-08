Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) versus Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Head to Head Survey

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Free Report) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Timberline Resources and Aris Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aris Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$2.18 million N/A N/A Aris Mining $560.51 million 2.32 $11.42 million $0.06 119.33

This table compares Timberline Resources and Aris Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aris Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and Aris Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -9.49% -9.18% Aris Mining -0.66% 4.97% 2.70%

Risk and Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Mining has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aris Mining beats Timberline Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. It also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada; Seven Troughs project covers 3900 acres in Lovelock in Pershing County, Nevada; and acquires Wolfpack Gold properties. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Hayden, Idaho.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

