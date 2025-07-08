Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Atmos Energy worth $33,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,319,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 172,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Argus upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price target on Atmos Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $152.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. Atmos Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.39 and a 200 day moving average of $150.06.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.