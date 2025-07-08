Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.60.

Several analysts have commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $238.90 on Tuesday. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $162.17 and a fifty-two week high of $256.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.12.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 22.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,547,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth $65,448,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth $44,715,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 5,897.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 235,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,917,000 after acquiring an additional 231,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 21,179.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,779,000 after acquiring an additional 166,255 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

